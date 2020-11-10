Pitcairn Co. Has $639,000 Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 80.8% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 28,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 12,615 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 7.7% during the third quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 76,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 1.3% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 43,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in LKQ by 5.3% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 38,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 1,059.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,162,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $35.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average of $28.59. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $38.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.73.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. TheStreet raised shares of LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of LKQ from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.86.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

