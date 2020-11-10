Pitcairn Co. Has $515,000 Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 68.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KNX opened at $38.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.59. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,275.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shannon Breen sold 2,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $105,975.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,732 shares of company stock worth $2,098,505 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Knight Equity reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

