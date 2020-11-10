Pitcairn Co. Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 138.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 243.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 138.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 201.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 34.0% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.13.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $269.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.82 and a 200-day moving average of $261.35. The stock has a market cap of $290.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

