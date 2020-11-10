Pitcairn Co. Cuts Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RGEN. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 3,515.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,031,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,508,000 after buying an additional 6,836,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Repligen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,588,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,368,000 after buying an additional 32,598 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,165,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,975,000 after buying an additional 56,722 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Repligen by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 684,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,590,000 after buying an additional 46,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Repligen by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 643,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,495,000 after buying an additional 78,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

RGEN opened at $191.75 on Tuesday. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $78.41 and a one year high of $209.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 330.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a current ratio of 15.48.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $94.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 45,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.20, for a total transaction of $6,721,018.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,678 shares in the company, valued at $41,300,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RGEN has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Repligen from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.40.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

