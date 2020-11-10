Pitcairn Co. Cuts Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 81.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 111.8% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 44.1% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $978,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,425,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $161.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.28. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.78.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

