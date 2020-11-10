Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Position Trimmed by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PSX opened at $57.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of -20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.49. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $119.82.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

