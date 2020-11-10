Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $52.00 target price on the food distribution company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $36.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.02% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.
Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $46.42 on Tuesday. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $54.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.31 and a beta of 1.42.
In other news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.62 per share, for a total transaction of $97,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,835.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,481 shares of company stock worth $3,335,833 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,416,140 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $59,727,000 after buying an additional 204,272 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,412 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after buying an additional 44,431 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $643,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Performance Food Group
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.
