Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $52.00 target price on the food distribution company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $36.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $46.42 on Tuesday. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $54.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.62 per share, for a total transaction of $97,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,835.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,481 shares of company stock worth $3,335,833 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,416,140 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $59,727,000 after buying an additional 204,272 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,412 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after buying an additional 44,431 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $643,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.