PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Down 8.9%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) fell 8.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $184.44 and last traded at $184.72. 17,739,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 8,956,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.73.

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Truist lowered their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on PayPal from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.79. The company has a market cap of $216.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total value of $3,140,149.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,490 shares in the company, valued at $14,264,409. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,206 shares of company stock worth $20,438,670 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,979,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PayPal by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,665,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,539,000 after acquiring an additional 802,577 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 40.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,638 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 39.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,744,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 84.2% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,055,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,189 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

