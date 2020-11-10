Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,627 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,733 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.08% of Parsley Energy worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PE. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Parsley Energy during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 374,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 320.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 224,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 171,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

PE opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $10.30. Parsley Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 200.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. Equities analysts expect that Parsley Energy, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.46.

In other news, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $3,636,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,310,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,845,514.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

