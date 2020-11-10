Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FEZ. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 85,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 60,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of FEZ stock opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.29 and a 12-month high of $41.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.66.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

