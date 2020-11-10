Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes $798,000 Position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 91,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.14% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MVF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 10,778 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 463.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 19,398 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 165,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 93,443 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 176,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 18,165 shares during the last quarter.

MVF opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $9.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

