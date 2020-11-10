Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 4,957 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,957 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 12.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 27,281 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 44.6% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,359 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 7.3% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 31,027 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

NYSE:DIS opened at $142.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.81. The company has a market cap of $257.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.98, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

