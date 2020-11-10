Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MHI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 20.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,050,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 192.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 34,215 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 617,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 103,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Shares of MHI opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

