Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,977 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIX. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the third quarter worth $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the second quarter worth $75,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the second quarter worth about $105,000.

Shares of HIX stock opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.26. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $7.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th.

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

