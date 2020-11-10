Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 324,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,103 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 75.4% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,140,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 490,000 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 64.6% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 634,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 248,917 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 10.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 35,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital boosted its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 20.2% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 303,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 51,135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DHY opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $2.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.0165 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

