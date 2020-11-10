Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 879 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 73.3% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 114.0% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.73.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $60.35 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $94.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.61 and a 200-day moving average of $60.73.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

