Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 8,273 Shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,273 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund alerts:

Shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund stock opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $9.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.