Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 288 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,453 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuit from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Intuit from $308.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.33.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total value of $55,740,440.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,337,411.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $9,355,209.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,313 shares in the company, valued at $30,532,566.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $360.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $330.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $377.15. The stock has a market cap of $94.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. The company’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

