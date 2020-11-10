Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 25,777 Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,777 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VVR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,227,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,238 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,166,000 after purchasing an additional 319,994 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 234.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 225,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 158,337 shares in the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 721,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 132,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $392,000.

NYSE:VVR opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.52. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $4.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

