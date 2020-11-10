Park Avenue Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 157.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 54.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $304,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $374,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,301.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE stock opened at $58.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.55. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.86.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

