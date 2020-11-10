Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 13,215 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 7.3% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 352,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 24,116 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the second quarter valued at about $69,000.

EFR stock opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.52. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $13.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

