Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,373 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 4.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 745,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 28,465 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 549,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,133 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 47.3% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 264,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 84,909 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 12.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 26,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 7.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 185,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 12,701 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $3.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

