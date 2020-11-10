Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in MSCI during the second quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MSCI by 34.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 235.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in MSCI by 57.7% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on MSCI from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MSCI from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.78.

MSCI opened at $390.46 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.65 and a 12 month high of $437.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.36 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $359.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.83.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The firm had revenue of $425.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $945,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,705,075 over the last three months. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.