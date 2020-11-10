Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $816,000 Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 72.2% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 63.6% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 228.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $95,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180 shares in the company, valued at $17,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRI. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.91.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $120.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.14 and a 200-day moving average of $83.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $125.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 38.34%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.