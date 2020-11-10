Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $805,000 Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,298 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 605,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,613,000 after buying an additional 103,775 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 56,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 78,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 16,276 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 219,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 39,063 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 243,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the period.

Shares of FPE stock opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.86.

