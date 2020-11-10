Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $797,000 Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $85,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,423.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,477.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,788 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on GPN. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.39.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $193.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.12 and a 200-day moving average of $172.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $209.62. The company has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

