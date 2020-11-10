Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $787,000 Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5,527.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 629,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,971,000 after buying an additional 618,189 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $49.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -621.55 and a beta of 0.80. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.22.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BIP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.55.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

