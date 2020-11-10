Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $716,000 Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUS) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUS. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 11,122 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund stock opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in portfolios of long-term, investment grade municipal obligations on which the interest is exempt from federal income taxes.

