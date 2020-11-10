Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $704,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,408 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVF. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 18,462 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE EVF opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $6.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 15,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $92,254.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

