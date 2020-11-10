Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $7.01 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. 140166 boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

GOOGL opened at $1,761.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,191.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,548.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,485.68. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,816.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.