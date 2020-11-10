Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $699,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Shares of NYSE BYM opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

