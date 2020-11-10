Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $695,000 Stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,144 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the second quarter worth $2,992,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 41,507 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 22,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 18,789 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SBI stock opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

