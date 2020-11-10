Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $686,000 Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 14.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000.

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.35. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $13.66.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

