Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLW. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 135,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 63.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Stolper Co lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 35,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BLW opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $16.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.098 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

