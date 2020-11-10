Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 81.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 18.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 1.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 29.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $86.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.20 and a 200 day moving average of $79.18. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.31, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $312.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKI. Knight Equity began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, KCG assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

In other Black Knight news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 59,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $5,011,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,596 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

