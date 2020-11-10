Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,879 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,489 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIO. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,042,875 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 60,596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,454 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $21,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,456 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,998 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 39,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 248.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,118 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 112,706 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average is $4.79. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $5.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th.

In other Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 16,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $83,330.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 259,321 shares of company stock worth $1,273,664 in the last 90 days.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.