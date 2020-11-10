Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 2,057 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $8,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 138.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 243.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 138.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 201.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in The Home Depot by 34.0% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $269.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $278.82 and its 200 day moving average is $261.35.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.13.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

