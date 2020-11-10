Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,882 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,209 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Man Group plc grew its position in Masco by 246.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,488,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,926,000 after buying an additional 1,769,128 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 131.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,773,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,106,000 after buying an additional 1,576,285 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 124.5% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,352,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,107,000 after buying an additional 1,304,467 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 161.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,086,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,559,000 after buying an additional 670,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth about $33,578,000. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAS opened at $53.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.94. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $60.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. On average, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.92.

In other Masco news, Director Donald R. Parfet sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $205,946.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,533.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $163,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,885.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

