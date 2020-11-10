Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 169 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 44.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Giovanni Magni sold 2,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.81, for a total value of $1,235,805.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,451,402.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $579.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $557.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $500.16. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $309.38 and a 1-year high of $648.39. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $647.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.35 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIO. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $666.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

