Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GAM. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General American Investors by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 683,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,219,000 after buying an additional 13,876 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of General American Investors by 248.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 730,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,236,000 after buying an additional 520,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAM opened at $36.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.91. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $39.09.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

In related news, Chairman Spencer Davidson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $204,684.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

