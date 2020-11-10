Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 737.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 359.3% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 31.3% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 567.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $33.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average of $36.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $45.64. The company has a market capitalization of $76.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.80.

BTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

