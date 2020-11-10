Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 4,600 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 30,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 96,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 15,873 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BBK opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average of $15.22. BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $16.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%.

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular federal income taxes.

