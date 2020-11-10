Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 2,435 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFAV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,182,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,569,000 after buying an additional 46,916 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 236.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 118,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 43.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 16,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $70.30 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.19.

