Paringa Resources (OTCMKTS:PNRLY) and Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Financial Comparison

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) and Paringa Resources (OTCMKTS:PNRLY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Warrior Met Coal and Paringa Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warrior Met Coal 2.41% 1.04% 0.58% Paringa Resources N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Warrior Met Coal and Paringa Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warrior Met Coal 0 2 4 0 2.67 Paringa Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus target price of $22.60, suggesting a potential upside of 26.05%. Given Warrior Met Coal’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Warrior Met Coal is more favorable than Paringa Resources.

Risk & Volatility

Warrior Met Coal has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paringa Resources has a beta of 3.92, suggesting that its stock price is 292% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Warrior Met Coal and Paringa Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Warrior Met Coal $1.27 billion 0.72 $301.70 million $5.52 3.25 Paringa Resources N/A N/A -$13.10 million N/A N/A

Warrior Met Coal has higher revenue and earnings than Paringa Resources.

Summary

Warrior Met Coal beats Paringa Resources on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, Alabama.

About Paringa Resources

Paringa Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of coal mines in the United States. It operates the Poplar Grove Mine, part of the Buck Creek Complex located in the Illinois Coal Basin in western Kentucky. As of June 30, 2019, the company owned 40,096 gross acres of coal leases in Kentucky, the United States. Paringa Resources Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Rumsey, Kentucky.

