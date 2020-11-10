Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) versus LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) and LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveXLive Media has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Papa John’s International and LiveXLive Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Papa John’s International 1.32% -15.73% 6.75% LiveXLive Media -89.47% N/A -62.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Papa John’s International and LiveXLive Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Papa John’s International 0 5 11 0 2.69 LiveXLive Media 0 0 6 0 3.00

Papa John’s International presently has a consensus price target of $94.25, suggesting a potential upside of 22.02%. LiveXLive Media has a consensus price target of $5.54, suggesting a potential upside of 178.48%. Given LiveXLive Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LiveXLive Media is more favorable than Papa John’s International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.1% of LiveXLive Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of Papa John’s International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of LiveXLive Media shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Papa John’s International and LiveXLive Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Papa John’s International $1.62 billion 1.57 $4.87 million $1.17 66.02 LiveXLive Media $38.66 million 3.70 -$38.93 million ($0.69) -2.88

Papa John’s International has higher revenue and earnings than LiveXLive Media. LiveXLive Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Papa John’s International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc. operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The company also operates dine-in and delivery restaurants. As of December 29, 2019, it operated 5,395 Papa John's restaurants, which included 598 company-owned and 4,797 franchised restaurants. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc., a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company also produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. In addition, it offers an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The company was formerly known as Loton, Corp. and changed its name to LiveXLive Media, Inc. in August 2017. LiveXLive Media, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.