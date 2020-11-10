Orgel Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,129 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,935,783 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Argus raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.05.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $59.84 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $247.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

