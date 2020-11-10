Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 5,902 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,902 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Hormel Foods by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.71.

Shares of HRL opened at $49.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average of $49.13. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of -0.04. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.45%.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Terrell K. Crews sold 11,950 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total transaction of $619,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,086.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lori J. Marco sold 41,714 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $2,144,516.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,685.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,121,365. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

