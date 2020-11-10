Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,970 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Analog Devices by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its stake in Analog Devices by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 115,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total value of $1,590,822.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,994.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 11,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $1,329,350.88. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,068 shares of company stock valued at $10,302,579. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $135.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.30. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $140.38.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADI. Citigroup boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Edward Jones downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.83.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

