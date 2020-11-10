Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,148 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 144.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 491.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $398,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $150,703.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,499 shares of company stock worth $1,375,749. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $81.07 on Tuesday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $83.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Maxim Group lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

