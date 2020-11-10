Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $4.02 Million Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,565,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 5,660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on JKHY. Compass Point began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $158.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.13 and its 200-day moving average is $171.99. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.64 and a 1 year high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.91 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.